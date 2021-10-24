MS Dhoni an incredible leader, his presence in the dressing room will help India at T20 WC: John Buchanan

Former India captain MS Dhoni has returned to the Indian dressing room for the first time since announcing his retirement from international cricket last year. Dhoni is in the UAE with the rest of the Indian squad as the team's mentor in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain and the only skipper to have won all three major ICC limited-overs trophies, will be helping the young Indian team in bringing an end to their ICC trophy drought since 2013. India's Champions Trophy triumph in England in 2013 was their last major ICC trophy which came under Dhoni's captaincy.

As Kohli aims to lift his first T20 World Cup title in what is set to be his last assignment as India's T20I captain, Dhoni's presence in the dressing room can play a crucial role in the team's success, feels former Australia head coach John Buchanan.

Buchanan is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world and helped the Australian team win two back-to-back ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007 while also claiming their maiden Champions Trophy title in 2006. The ex-Aussie coach feels Dhoni is an incredible leader and his presence around the dressing room can be an asset for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2021 where pressure can easily get the better of players.

"Dhoni is just an incredible player and an incredible leader," Buchanan told WION.

"His presence is really important. He is a calming influence, he is good at summing out situations and pretty clear at what needs to be done. I am not suggesting that Virat Kohli is not doing that but it's nice to have that sort of presence around the dressing room when things might be a little bit emotional and are not going the right way. If Dhoni plays that sort of a role, which he would. Then I think he will be a real asset to that Indian dressing room," he explained.

Kohli-led India will ope their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 24 (Sunday).