Virat Kohli is under pressure, he is trying to distract himself with his statements: Former Pakistan pacer

Former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli must be feeling the pressure ahead of his team's clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 and is trying to distract himself with his statements. In his pre-match presser, Kohli had downplayed the hype surrounding the Pakistan clash by stating that his tea, will approach is just another game.

However, Tanvir believes the Indian skipper must be feeling the heat ahead of the high-profile game. An India-Pakistan game brings along intense pressure as the expectations are high with millions of fans around the globe glued to their television screens when the two teams lock horns with each other.

India and Pakistan do not engage in bilateral ties anymore and meet only in major ICC events, which further boosts the excitement surrounding their meetings. Ahead of the high-profile encounter in Dubai on Sunday, Tanvir said players might not admit it but there is always pressure on them ahead of a high-voltage game like India vs Pakistan.

“It's a big match. India vs Pakistan is always a high-voltage game which adds to the hype of the tournament. There's definitely pressure on the players, whether they admit it or not -- both, as an individual and as a team," Tanvir said on Pakistani news channel Geo TV.

"There's a burden of expectations and India, on paper, are a better team and so they will have that added pressure. Virat Kohli, with his statements in the press conference, is trying to distract himself from that pressure but he must be feeling it nonetheless," he added.

India and Pakistan last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup where Kohli & Co. came out on top to continue their unbeaten streak against the Men in Green in World Cup matches. India are yet to lose against Pakistan in both ODI or T20 World Cup.