‘Moved away from...’- Raheem Sterling reveals racial abuse didn’t stop him from joining Chelsea

Chelsea F.C.'s freshest signing Raheem Sterling recently looked back at the time he faced racial abuse from a fan at Stamford Bridge. He admitted that facing this abuse did not make him reconsider his move to Chelsea as the club shelled out a whopping £47.5million to facilitate his move out of Manchester City this summer.

The English forward found himself at the receiving end of racially charged abuse from a fan during a game between Manchester City and Chelsea way back in December 2018. This prompted a serious investigation led by law enforcement and the club itself. Although the Crown Prosecution Service moved to dismiss criminal charges, the club levelled a lifetime ban on the accused.

During a media interaction ahead of Chelsea's recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Sterling admitted that the incident did not play on his mind at all while he was considering a move to the club. He admitted that the main reason that prompted the search for greener pastures was his refusal to accept a reduced game time at the Mancunian club.

"It wasn't something that played on my mind at all. I can't let an incident from individuals change my perception of the club. I have no hatred or malice towards the individual."

Sterling further asserted that he was determined to help younger talent grow and flourish in the sport. He offered fans some insight into his decision to create a safe space for up-and-coming athletes to hone their craft without the threat of racial abuse hanging over their shoulders.

"Of course, football is my main goal and my main talent, but it's the other thing that gives me the most joy. That's helping people ... I've moved away from the racial side of it and am focused more on helping and nurturing young Black people."

Sterling admitted that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Steven Gerrard, who inspired him to achieve greatness. He also declared that he was determined to create a light and joyful environment, which would eventually help youngsters feel comfortable.