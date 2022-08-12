Will Real Madrid sign Cristiano Ronaldo once again? Club president answers the big question

There seems to be no end to the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga. The superstar footballer is keen on leaving Manchester United and wants to play for a club that can challenge for top honours. As Man United finished sixth in the last EPL season, Ronaldo will also be missing out on 2022/23 Champions League football and, hence, the Portuguese captain is keen to join a new club.

So far, plenty have been said and written about Ronaldo's transfer saga with his agent Jorge Mendes having held talks with Bayern Munich, PSG, Chelsea, Athletico Madrid, etc. However, nothing concrete has come out of all discussions. With no options available, Ronaldo is carrying on with the Red Devils although reports suggest that the 37-year-old is desperate to leave.

When Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was recently by fans asked if the club will entertain the thoughts of re-signing Ronaldo once again, he said, "Sign Ronaldo?". "Again? He's 38-years-old."

Thus, Ronaldo's old club Real Madrid has surely ruled out a move for the aging star. Amid all this, the striker continues to don the Man United jersey and was part of their 2-1 drubbing at the hands of Brighton in their new EPL season opener. Ronaldo had joined the club last year, for a two-year contract, but couldn't prevent United from sinking further as they ended at the sixth position in the previous EPL season.