Mouthwatering! Ronaldo to captain Al Nassr-Al Hilal combined XI against Messi's PSG in friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo will be captaining the Al Nassr-Al Hilal combined XI that will take on Lionel Messi's Paris-Saint Germain in a friendly on Thursday, later this week.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Entertainment Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh took to Twitter to share a video where he presented the captain's armband to Ronaldo ahead of the match, confirming the decision.

الوعد ان شاءالله يوم ١٩ يناير … لقاء فوق الخيال … ومدير الفريق الكابتن خالد الشنيف ان شاءالله والتشكيلة غداً بيعلنها المدرب وخالد … اتمنى يومها ننسى الهلال والنصر ساعتين ونصير كلنا موسم الرياض… وبعد الساعتين نوقف الهدنة 😂🇸🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/nttB07IgBb — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 15, 2023 ×

Incidentally, it will be Ronaldo's debut match on Saudi Arabian soil, having signed for Al Nassr for a world record fee of $214 million last month.

The Portuguese was forced to miss Al Nassr's Saudi Pro-league matches due to a two-match ban imposed by the English FA last year.

The 37-year-old forward was storming down the tunnel of Goodison Park last season when he angrily smashed an Everton fan's phone. Following an investigation by the FA, Ronaldo was handed a $60,000 (£50,000) fine and a two-match ban.

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia confirmed last week that Ronaldo was gearing up for his debut in the friendly.

"It (his debut) won't be with the Al Nassr jersey. It will be a mix between Al Hilal and Al Nassr. As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this match. For development, to see PSG, to see the great Parisian players, indeed it is a good thing. But we have a championship game three days later."

Ronaldo and Messi squaring up against each other is expected to be a marquee event, especially after the latter won the biggest prize in the sport, the World Cup trophy.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have had storied club football careers. However, Messi winning the WC may have tipped the scales in his favour in the greatest of all-time debate.

The friendly could also serve as a trailer for the future of the two superstars of the game. Rumors have been going around suggesting that Messi may join Al Hilal after his contract with PSG is up.

(With inputs from agencies)