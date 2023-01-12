Al Hilal, rival club of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, aims to sign Lionel Messi for $300 million - Reports
Story highlights
Lionel Messi is currently playing for Paris Saint German in League 1 and is believed to have informed the club about his intentions of extending his contract for another term.
Lionel Messi is currently playing for Paris Saint German in League 1 and is believed to have informed the club about his intentions of extending his contract for another term.
After Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in a record-breaking deal, where he is expected to earn more than 200 million Euros ($214.04 million) until 2025, Al Hilal, a rival club, is plotting a potential purchase of Lionel Messi for a whopping $300 million, as reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. Although Messi has cleared his intentions of staying for another year at Paris Saint German (PSG), Al Hilal are hopeful of a dream transfer next summer when the world cup winner becomes a free agent.
With Messi serving as the brand ambassador for Saudi tourism, and given his good relations with the Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal wants to bank on this chance and make him the highest-paid footballer ever by luring him into this deal.
ALSO READ: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq slams Cricket Australia over 'childish decisions', withdraws from BBL 2022/23
However, Al Hilal is not the only club that is chasing Lionel Messi if he decides to not renew his PSG contract any further. Messi's former club, FC Barcelona have also shown interest in getting the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to Camp Nou, whereas, MLS team - Inter Miami have also believed to have initiated a contact with Messi for a possible transfer next summer.
Meanwhile, PSG is confident that Messi, who has verbally informed them about his willingness to extend his contract until 2025, will stick to his words and sign a new deal very soon.
Also, considering for a moment that if this al Hilal deal happens next summer, the world would witness yet another leg of Ronaldo vs Messi epic rivalry getting unfold, but in Gulf this time.