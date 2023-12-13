Mohammed Shami nominated for 2023 Arjuna Award after spectacular ODI World Cup show: Reports

India’s star pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to receive the 2023 Arjuna Award after a spectacular year for the eye-catching performance in the ODI World Cup for the nation. Shami who was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 made a lasting impression with the ball despite missing the first four matches in the showpiece event for the nation. He scalped three five-wicket hauls including a 57/7 performance against New Zealand in the semifinal. Alongside him, badminton duo Satwiksairaj-Chirag is reported to have been selected for Khel Ratna wards for 2023.

Shami’s impressive World Cup show

After playing second fiddle to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the first four matches of the World Cup, Shami dazzled onto the scene once given the opportunity. He was called into the side after Hardik Pandya’s injury and went on to make a good impression. Despite playing just seven matches he produced the best return by any bowler. His 24 wickets also saw him become India’s top wicket-taker in the prestigious tournament and now has

Sushila Chanu and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are also in the running for the Arjuna Award as Shami faces tough competition. On the other hand, the Dronacharya Award for the best coach has seen nominations for Ganesh Prabhakaran, Mahavir Saini, Lalit Kumar, RB Ramesh and Shivendra Singh.

Retired Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar will head the 12-member committee to decide this year’s sporting awards. The committee also consists of former athletes Dhanraj Pillay, former paddler Kamlesh Mehta, boxer Akhil Kumar, women shooter Shuma Shirur, former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra, badminton player Tripti Murgunde and powerlifter Farman Pasha.

List of Nominations

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton).

Arjuna Award: Mohammed Shami (cricket), Ajay Reddy (blind cricket) Ojas Pravin Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Parul Chaudhary and M Sreeshankar (athletics), Mohd Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Divyakriti Singh and Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pinky (lawn ball), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis).

Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award: Kavita (kabaddi), Manjusha Kanwar (badminton) Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey).