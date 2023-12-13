Explained: How Team India has problems aplenty for 2024 T20 World Cup

A couple off Glenn Maxwell's willow led the Pat Cummins-led Australia to complete the 241-run chase with ease during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, in Ahmedabad, versus India on Nov 19. With the loss, Rohit Sharma-led India choked once again in an ICC knockout game. Thus, they remain without an ICC title since their 2013 Champions Trophy win.

While the gap has widened since India's last ICC triumph, there is not much time left for the next major ICC event in men's cricket. The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in June 2024, in the West Indies and USA. Thus, the one-time winners India are already running against time to win an ICC championship with the T20 WC less than six months away.

Explained: How India have problems aplenty for next T20 WC

Firstly, it is safe to say T20Is are not India's strongest format. They might be the No. 1 ranked side at present, however, a numero uno ranking does not guarantee success at a major event (Note, India played the home ODI World Cup as the No. 1 side). If we look at India's defeats in the last few knockout games in the T20 WC, it has been due to their conservative batting (recall the 2014 final versus Sri Lanka and the most recent semi-final defeat against England in 2022).

The Men in Blue remain a top-heavy side. Since 2016, it has predominantly been Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan making the bulk of their runs. However, even their famed top-order's future in the format remains a mystery (of course, barring Dhawan's). If one focuses on India's middle and lower order, they have two good options in Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. However, one is heavily injury-prone and the other will return to competitive cricket only a few months before the T20 WC, i.e. during IPL 2014 after a major car crash in late 2022.

All is not lost despite the above-mentioned factors. Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh's recent inclusion has been a breath of fresh air. However, they need more batting depth. In the Australia home series -- which ended early this month -- and the ongoing South Africa series, in the African nation, India have batters only till No. 7. They cannot do that, which only adds to their conservative style. They are one batter short. Thus, more all-rounders are a need of the hour. This, in turn, might hurt their bowling, which they have been reluctant to do. In addition, the inability of India's top batters to contribute with a few overs only adds to their bowling shortage.

Above all, the biggest issue remains about leadership. Rohit has not played a T20I since India's 2022 T20 WC semi-final loss. Since then, Hardik has served as the temporary captain. While Hardik's fitness remains a story in itself, Rohit's future as a T20I captain is also a well-kept secret. On Wednesday (Dec 13), Hitman hinted at his T20 WC participation while acknowledging fans for their relentless support during the ODI WC.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Rohit said, "People, when they understand what the player must be going through and when they know these kind of things and not to bring out that frustration, that anger, it means a lot for us, for me definitely it meant a lot because there was no anger, it was just pure love from people that I met and it was wonderful to see that. So it gives you motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize."

If Rohit returns to lead, it will be interesting to see what transpires for Kohli in T20Is. Reports have been flowing in that the BCCI selectors are in favour of having a more dynamic batter at No. 3 (i.e., Ishan Kishan). Nonetheless, are they bold enough to take back Rohit but drop Kohli, who has the most runs in the format and T20 WC history? If the selectors and team management bring both Kohli and Rohit, what will be the future for the plethora of youngsters who have been regulars in the format since late 2022? India need clarity at the earliest with just a limited number of games left (to be precise, just four) before their T20 WC campaign gets underway.

If the Kohli-Rohit debate gets settled, then only India can finalise their batting slot. Moreover, problems will multiply when IPL 2024 starts. Not every batter bats at the same spot for India and for their respective franchises. India certainly need to address this concern as well. Reports have suggested that Rahul is looking to bat in the middle for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Will the LSG franchise comply? There are several pertaining questions with limited games and time in hand.

Lastly, BCCI never had a plan for the T20 WC -- having all their focus towards the home ODI WC. Hence, even though Dravid had an almost flawless end to his first stint as head coach, he has been asked to continue only because there was never one eye on the next coach (coupled with a handful of months between the ODI and T20 WC). Thus, will Dravid & Co. be bold enough to challenge the national side to change their T20I culture so late?