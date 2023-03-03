'Mine forever': Danielle Wyatt gets engaged, shares picture with girlfriend Georgie Hodge - see post

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt got engaged on Thursday (March 02). The star player shared the news with one and all with a tweet from her official handle. The cricketer -- who has been a huge fan of Virat Kohli -- got engaged to Georgie Hodge. Wyatt's better half Hodge is the head of women's football at CAA Base.

Wyatt tweeted from Cape Town, implying she is still in South Africa after Heather Knight-led England bowed out of the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the African nation. The 31-year-old was part of the England team, who were eliminated from the showpiece event with a heartbreaking loss to eventual runners-up and hosts South Africa.

Wyatt wrote on her post, "Mine forever" and shared an adorable picture with Georgie Hodge. Here's the post:

The cricketer will take a break for a couple of months. She isn't part of the inaugural Women's Premier League, which kicks off in Mumbai on March 04 (Saturday).

On not being picked by any of the five teams in WPL 2023, Wyatt was very disappointed. On the eve of the England-SA T20 WC semi-final, she said in a pre-match press conference, "I mean, it was a very heart-breaking couple of days."