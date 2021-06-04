'Might need to be looked at': Batting coach Graham Thorpe on Ollie's controversial tweets

English pacer Ollie Robinson's old tweets stirred massive controversy as they were sexist and racial. The fast bowler apologised for these tweets that were back in 2012-14 when he was a teenager. Now, batting coach Graham Thorpe has said that England might review players' social media history before adding them to team's squads.

Robinson made his Test debut in the ongoing match against New Zealand at Lords'. He picked up his maiden Test wicket in the match, however, his joy was short-lived as these racial tweets resurfaced and brought Robinson to tears.

"If something like this has happened, it's clearly something going forward that might need to be looked at so that a day like yesterday doesn't happen," Thorpe said on Thursday.

The English cricket board said that they will investigate the matter.

Thorpe said Robinson, who picked up four wickets in the first innings, understood his mistake and received support from the dressing room after his apology.

"He had to be pretty resilient because of what he's done," Thorpe added.

"It's not easy to go back out onto the stage and perform and I thought his level of performance was exceptional in that first innings."