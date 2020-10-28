MI vs RCB, IPL 13 Live Streaming: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the action continuing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While MI are atop the IPL 2020 points table, RCB are second with same number of points (14). The two in-form teams are divided in one and two on the basis of net run-rate.

Both MI and RCB have played some exciting brand of cricket in IPL 2020 and the hype of social media suggests that the fans can’t wait for the match to start.

Talking about the head-to-head contest between MI and RCB, Mumbai Indians have won 16 matches of the 26 played between the two sides with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the other 10 encounters.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma nearing match fitness after hamstring injury

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 28).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumba Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available at Hotstar.

