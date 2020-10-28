IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma nearing match fitness after hamstring injury

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been making the headlines after the Indian selectors announced the squad for upcoming Australia tour while keeping the ‘Hitman’ out of ODI, T20I and Test squads citing injury. While the BCCI has said that Rohit’s fitness is being monitored closely, he has been seen practising with the Mumbai Indians side in the nets for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Plenty of questions were asked on Rohit’s fitness on social media as the BCCI didn’t conduct any press conference with the Indian selectors and media. While speculations continue over Rohit Sharma’s fitness, sources in the know of developments confirmed that while Rohit will be out of the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, he is working on the hamstring muscle and his game in a bid to make a comeback to the Mumbai Indians team as quickly as possible.

"He has been training regularly. The day after the KXIP game was a rest day so there was anyway no training. But whenever the MI unit has trained, he has been there and while he slowly started with working on his leg, he has been hitting the nets now. In fact, before the last game, he also took throwdowns at the ground. He is clearly making an honest effort to regain full match fitness," the source told ANI.

Rohit injured his hamstring during the twin Super Over match against Kings XI Punjab on October 18 and has been missing from the MI playing XI in their last two matches with Kieron Pollard taking up the captaincy duties.

As per reports, Team India physio Nitin Patel had informed the selection committee – led by Sunil Joshi – that Rohit would require 2-3 weeks to get back to full fitness and hence, the selectors decided to keep Rohit out of the team. The announcement came as a massive surprise to many as Rohit has completed 10 days of the 21 that the medical team expects Rohit to recover from the hamstring injury.

