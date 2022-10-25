Marcus Stoinis' fiery half-century helps Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in T20 World Cup 2022

Marcus Stoinis' quickfire half-century helped Australia thrash Sri Lanka by seven wickets as the hosts recorded their first win in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (October 25). Australia chased down the tricky target of 158 runs with as many as 21 balls to spare after Stoinis went berserk with the willow in Perth.

It was a sensational knock from the star all-rounder, who came out to bat at number five when Australia were 89/3 with Sri Lanka trying to take control of the game. However, he took little time to settle down and went after the Lankan bowlers from the word go to pull Australia back into the contest.

Stoinis slammed an unbeaten 59 off just 18 balls and completed his fifty off just 17 balls to record the fastest fifty by an Australian in T20Is. His half-century off 17 balls is also the second-fastest fifty overall in T20 World Cup history. His stellar knock was laced with six sixes and four fours as the Sri Lankan bowlers were taken to the cleaners in Perth.

Stoinis' blitzkrieg ensured Australia nailed down the target comfortably as the hosts bounced back from their shambolic defeat against New Zealand in the opener to bag their first points in the tournament.

It was absolute carnage in Perth as Stoinis went on a rampage against Sri Lanka en route to his quickfire 59. After taking down Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15th over with two sixes and a four against the spinner, Stoinis battered Sri Lanka's best spinner - Maheesh Theekshana in the next over.

The all-rounder smoked three sixes in the 16th over to get 20 runs off it before wrapping up the run-chase in the next over.

Australia initially struggled in the run-chase as they lost opener David Warner (11) early before Finch and Mitchell Marsh added 34 runs for the second wicket. While all three struggled to score quickly, it was Glenn Maxwell, who broke the shackles first with 23 off just 12 balls before Stoinis went berserk.

Earlier, Australia produced a disciplined bowling effort to stop Sri Lanka at 157/6 in 20 overs. The Lankans rode on Charith Asalanka's 25-ball 38 and crucial knocks from opener Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26) to post a fighting total on the board.

Australia will now look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with England on Friday (October 28) while Sri Lanka will hope to bag their first points in the tournament when they face New Zealand in their second Super 12 clash on Friday (October 29).