Manchester United captain Harry Maguire receives bomb threat amid Red Devils' struggles

Nothing is going right at the moment for Manchester United. Amid their form struggles, the Red Devils' skipper Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his family home. This has led to the police being on their toes and searching his house in northern England.

For the unversed, the 29-year-old footballer Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children.

“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement. “No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority," the England defender's management team said in a statement. "He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time," the statement .

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Liverpool fans display compassion for death of his newborn son

Things have not been at their best in the Man United camp of late. The Cristiano Ronaldo-less Red Devils stepped on the field, at Anfield, to play Liverpool in an important English Premier League encounter. Nonetheless, nothing clicked for the Maguire-led side as they were thrashed 4-0 and the inconsistent club is now at the sixth position in the EPL standings.

They next face fifth-ranked Arsenal on Saturday (April 23).