Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Liverpool fans display compassion for death of his newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the Liverpool fans for their show of compassion towards the Manchester United's striker following the passing away of his newborn son. Ahead of the Red Devils' English Premier League (EPL) face-off versus Liverpool, Ronaldo had taken to his social media handles to share the devastating news of the death of his newborn son.

Thus, the 37-year-old Portuguese captain opted out of Man United's encounter versus Liverpool, on Tuesday night, at Anfield. Despite his absence from the marquee face-off, Ronaldo was remembered by Liverpool and Man United's supporters. The Liverpool fans were singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" while the Red Devils' supporters applauded the moment during the initial phase of the match. Ronaldo was also given a standing ovation in the seventh minute of the game whereas both sets of players wore black armbands to pay respect to the superstar footballer's tragic loss.

Seeing the outpouring of love and compassion, Ronaldo took to his official Instagram handle and lauded the Liverpool and Man United fans. He captioned the post, “One world One sport One global family Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Before Man United's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool, Ronaldo had shocked the football fraternity by sharing the news of the passing away of his newborn son. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last year that they were expecting twins. However, fate had other things in store. On Monday, the footballer revealed that one of the two babies couldn't survive.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo remains out of action at present and is supporting his family during such a tough time.