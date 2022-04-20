'You'll Never Walk Alone': Man Utd and Liverpool fans unite to show support for grieving Ronaldo - Watch

Putting fierce rivalry aside, Manchester United and Liverpool fans united to show support for grieving Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Premier League match on Tuesday (April 19) at Anfield.

Fans from both sets showed the real class of the game with a minute of applause, with tributes being paid to Man Utd forward Ronaldo a day after he revealed his newborn baby son had died.

In the seventh minute of the league match, Liverpool fans even sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. They specifically chose the seventh minute as it is Ronaldo's shirt number at United.

During the match, both Manchester United and Liverpool players wore black armbands as a tribute and mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Monday announced that their newborn baby son has died. Previously, in a social media post last October, the couple announced that they were expecting twins.

ALSO READ | Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool thrash rivals Manchester United 4-0

In his latest post, Ronaldo informed the fans that his son has died and also revealed the birth of a baby girl. "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement.

After the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also spoke about the fan-led applause, hailing it as the "moment of the game."

"So many things are much more important in life than football, we feel for Cristiano and his family. That is exactly how football should be with all rivalry aside at this moment," Klopp said.

"There is only one thing that is important and it was a show of class. All our thoughts, from the moment we heard about it are with Cristiano and his family. "I cannot even imagine how it must be and we really feel for him," he added.

Manchester fans sing VIVA RONALDO and Liverpool fans sing You’ll Never Walk Alone for Cristiano Ronaldo. ❤👏pic.twitter.com/v2znX5o9XE — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 19, 2022 ×

KLOPP on Cristiano Ronaldo:



"The seventh minute saw everyone show class. There are so many things much more important in life than football. It was a thought for Cristiano and his family."



❤👏pic.twitter.com/ZlXsby6OWW — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 19, 2022 ×

Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family. Ahead of the crucial game, United said in a statement: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time."

In the match, Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool comfortably beat old rivals Manchester United 4-0 to move top of the Premier League.