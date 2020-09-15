Lyon's Memphis Depay packing his bags for Barcelona to join Ronald Koeman: Reports

Dutch daily De Telegraaf on Tuesday reported that Lyon striker Memphis Depay has completed his transfer to Barcelona which is worth 25 million euros ($29.6 million).

Depay has been regularly a part of the playing XI when Ronald Koeman (current Barcelona coach) was in charge of the national team, and if the deal is successful the Dutch striker will join Frenkie de Jong.

"Barcelona hope to confirm officially the transfer and introduce Depay to Camp Nou later in the week," said De Telegraaf.

According to the daily, the transfer amount would be 25 million euros plus five million euros at the end of this season, and two million euros in bonuses.

Earlier, Barca's coach Koeman told the Uruguayan Luis Suarez that he wasn't in his plans for the coming season.

Depay played a vital role in Lyon's progress to the Champions League semi-final and scored a hat-trick in their opening Ligue 1 win of the season over Dijon.

However, he had announced that he did not wish to extend his contract in France and has never hidden his desire to play "for a bigger club" than Lyon.

He began his career with PSV Eindhoven before moving to Manchester United and, in 2017, Lyon.

