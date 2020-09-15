Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended the speculations over his future in Arsenal as the player signed a new three-year deal with the Gunners.

Also read: Five things we learned from the Premier League's return

Speculations over Aubemeyang began when there were rumours that the Arsenal captain wanted a club in the Champions League.

Also read: Big-spending Chelsea start with win at Brighton

Gabon forward revealed he had committed his future to Arsenal in a live Instagram stream at the Emirates Stadium.

"Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing," Aubameyang said.

Arsenal confirmed the news themselves on their website in a statement that said: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with us!"

(Inputs from agencies)