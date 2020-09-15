Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new Arsenal contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) Photograph:( AFP )
Speculations over Aubemeyang began when there were rumours that the Arsenal captain wanted a club in the Champions League.
Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended the speculations over his future in Arsenal as the player signed a new three-year deal with the Gunners.
Gabon forward revealed he had committed his future to Arsenal in a live Instagram stream at the Emirates Stadium.
"Arsenal fans, finally as you know I just signed the thing," Aubameyang said.
Arsenal confirmed the news themselves on their website in a statement that said: "Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with us!"
