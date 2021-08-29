Liverpool condemn fans singing homophobic chants against Chelsea during Premier League clash

Liverpool FC has released a statement condemning the homophobic chants that were aimed at Chelsea during a Premier League match at Anfield on Saturday (August 28).

These chants come a week after the Reds fans chanted 'Chelsea rent boy' at Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich from the Blues during Liverpool's 3-0 win at Carrow Road on August 14.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp condemned the offensive chants and said that such homophobic chants have no place in football.

However, the chants made their return during the Saturday clash. The club (Liverpool) released a statement condemning the abusive chants.

"Liverpool FC is disappointed by reports that a small section of our supporters were heard singing offensive songs during Saturday's fixture with Chelsea at Anfield," the statement read.

"The club strongly condemns these actions and will be investigating all reported allegations of abusive and/or discriminatory behaviour with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators.

"LFC is committed to tackling abusive and discriminatory behaviour, which has no place in football or society.

"As part of its Red Together campaign, which encompasses all the club's work on equality, diversity and inclusion, LFC strives to be the forefront of the fight against all forms of discrimination both online and in-stadium to create an inclusive environment for all.

"The club would like to remind its fans of its code of conduct, which clearly outlines what it expects from all supporters visiting Anfield."