Leicester City owner win hearts with passionate celebrations with players, staff - Watch

Leicester City lifted the FA Cup by defeating Chelsea 1-0 at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As Leicester City players passionately celebrated their historic win, owner Khun Top joined in the celebrations on the pitch as he embraced the players and coaching staff after the monumental achievement.

The cameras often focused on Khun Top during the course of the FA Cup final as the Leicester City owner continues to attend matches of his club. Notably, Khun Top took over the reigns of Leicester City following the tragic death of his father in a helicopter crash outside the stadium.

Khun fist pumped the players, and joined in the team huddle after taking a moment to remember his father – Khun Vichai.

One of the Wembley stands had carried a huge banner of the later owner while Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers explained how the team was playing in Vichai’s memory and wanted to make him proud by lifting another trophy.

ALSO READ: 'What dreams are made of': Schmeichel hails Leicester history makers

Khun Top was also seen hugging goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and was in the team huddle when Jamie Vardy announced his own ‘party’ as the club won its first-ever FA Cup in 137 years.

This is absolutely brilliant to watch. Leicester City’s culture is brilliant. 👍🏻🤝 pic.twitter.com/QYFYU184L4 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 15, 2021 ×

Youri Teilemans scored an absolute screamer from 30 yards to hand Leicester City a 1-0 lead, which ended up as the match-winning goal as well.

As Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport, while Khun Top hugged Rodgers like a brother: “In a time where the relationships between owners, players and fans are so fractured, to see what we’re seeing here is so refreshing.

“I don’t think there is a club more connected from top to bottom as what we see with this club.”

“There will be some big clubs out there, and some I played for who will be jealous and envious of these owners,” added former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole.

“You can be absent owners, but this is what you want, this is what football is about, the collaboration between everyone at the club.