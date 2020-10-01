KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi with the action continuing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Both KXIP and MI are coming on the back of crushing defeats in their previous encounters and would look to get back to winning ways when they take the field on Thursday.

While KXIP lost to RR in what was a record chase by the latter, MI were defeated by RCB in Super Over thriller. Both the teams have some world-class names at their helm and would hope that the big guns fire all cylinders.

Given the longer boundaries in Abu Dhabi, a score of 170 is being looked as competitive.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 1).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match at WION.

