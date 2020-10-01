IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Preview: Battle of superstar-laden teams in Abu Dhabi

Kings XI Punjab take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in what promises to be a thrilling contest in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Thursday. Both KXIP and MI are coming into the match on the back of crushing defeats and would be looking to get back to winning ways.

While KXIP lost their previous encounter against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in Super Over. However, both team possess some world-class names in their squad and could turn the tournament if they get going.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: KXIP will have to bring their 'A' game against Mumbai Indians, says Anil Kumble

KXIP vs MI: Head-to-head stats

Talking about head-to-head stats between KXIP and MI, the latter have won 13 matches in comparison to Punjab’s 11 wins in last 24 encounters. In the last five matches, Mumbai Indians have edged out Kings XI Punjab in three games while the remaining two have been won by the latter.

Statistic wise, KL Rahul is just 14 runs away from reaching 500 IPL runs against Mumbai Indians. And for Rohit Sharma, the Hitman needs two runs to complete 5000 IPL runs.

Mumbai Indians are expected to go with the same playing XI but Kings XI Punjab might bring in Mujeeb-ur-Rehman in place of Sheldon Cottrell which might open a spot for a domestic pacer to partner Mohammed Shami.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa seen applying saliva on ball match vs KKR

A score of 170 is looked as a competitive total for the team batting first in Abu Dhabi.

KXIP vs MI: Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Squad: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai