Kohli will go down as one of the greatest ever: Mitchell lauds star batter after India beat NZ in CWC '23

Virat Kohli headlined another run-chase for India in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition on Sunday (Oct 22) when Rohit Sharma & Co. beat New Zealand by four wickets in pursuit of 274. Facing the Kiwis in match 21 of the 2023 edition, in Dharamsala, India were on the back foot with the visitors 219 for 4. Mohammed Shami's late strikes (5 for 54) dented the Black Caps' progress as they were bundled out for 273 in 50 overs before Kohli (95), captain Rohit (46) and Ravindra Jadeja's 39 not out sealed the deal for India.

Kohli has been in top form in the CWC 2023 edition. After his heroics vs NZ, he is now the leading run-getter (354 runs) in the ten-team tournament in India. He has been exceptional in all five run-chases for India with scores of 85, 55*, 16, 103 and 95. Thus, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (who slammed an impressive 130 versus the Men in Blue) lauded the star batter and heaped praise on him after the Dharamsala encounter.

"He's a world-class player and he'll go down as one of the greats of the game for a reason. A very good knock under pressure I thought and although he didn't get 100, he got his team across the line," Mitchell said on Kohli in the post-match press conference.

Mitchell further added, "Look for us as Kiwis, we'll just keep throwing punches, we'll keep trying different things and we'll keep trying to take wickets and I'm just really proud of our bowling unit tonight and how they tried to do that for periods of time and in conditions which probably got better with the dew with the wicket so yeah for us really proud of our efforts and we look forward to taking on the Aussies in just under a week's time."

For India, they have a week off before they take on England in their next outing, in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29). On the other hand, the Tom Latham-led Kiwis will now square off with Australia in Dharamsala on Saturday (Oct 28). India, after their first win over NZ in ODI World Cup history since 2003, are at the top of the points table with five successive wins (ten points), closely followed by New Zealand (eight points).

