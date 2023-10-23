World Cup - If it’s in team’s interest, I am okay: Dharamsala star Shami on being benched for four games

Mohammed Shami grabbed the limelight with his five-wicket haul against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. But, not till long ago, he was benched for four straight games in this World Cup as team management decided against playing four front-line bowlers. However, following an injury to Hardik Pandya, Shami got roped in. Courtesy of his second CWC five-for, India defeated the Kiwis in this tournament for the first time since 2003.

Considering India opted for a different template of playing an all-rounder at number eight instead of their usual seven-four combination, Shami’s exclusion from the playing XI from day one raised quite a few eyebrows. Although India kept winning with the new formation, many pundits asked for Shami’s inclusion, given his incredible World Cup record.

The wish came true in the marquee clash against New Zealand, as he sealed his moment with a match-winning performance.

Speaking to the media after India’s fifth straight win in World Cup 2023, Shami opened up on being benched for four games, saying the team must come first. He added if, with him sitting out, India is finding the right balance that helps them beat their opposition, then he is okay with it.

"When you come back after a long time to the XI, it is important to get confidence early. That first game helped me get that confidence. It's not too hard (waiting by the sidelines) if your team is doing well. They are your teammates, and if they are doing well then you should be supporting them. If it's in the team's interest, I'm okay with it," Shami said after the match.

Shami acknowledges Dharamsala's milestone

With Shami becoming the first-ever bowler from the country to pick two five-wicket hauls in World Cups (previously picking one against England during the 2019 edition), the India veteran acknowledged the milestone.

"The wickets are important because we were the top 2 teams of the World Cup," Shami added.

Meanwhile, after dismissing New Zealand on 273, India chased down the target with four wickets in hand.

Legendary Virat Kohli was the architect of the chase for the nth time, coming close to equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI hundreds record, but got out five shy of the three-digit mark. His 95 off 104 balls had kept India in the run-chase, while others also chipped in with crucial 30s and 40s.

With one foot inside the semis, India’s next challenge is against the defending champions England, on Sunday (Oct 29) in Lucknow.

