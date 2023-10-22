World Cup 2023: India outfox New Zealand in top-of-the-table clash, win by 4 wickets

India continued their unbeaten run in the World Cup by defeating New Zealand in Sunday's (Oct 22) top-of-the-table clash. Chasing a challenging total of 274, India won the contest by four wickets, with Virat Kohli (95) once again anchoring a tricky chase which seemingly helped avenge the agonising loss suffered in the semifinal match on the same stage, four years ago.

Kohli dug in and followed his brilliant hundred against Bangladesh in the previous match by smashing another match-winning knock. The former Indian captain, however, missed out on what would have been his 49th ODI century by a whisker. He was adequately assisted by Ravindra Jadeja (39*) at the back end of the chase as the southpaw reminded his critics that he was still a handful with the bat in the 50-over format.

India were off the blocks in a brisk manner as Rohit Sharma pulverised the NZ bowlers in the first powerplay. The Indian skipper was particularly severe on Matt Henry and raced to 46 in 39 balls before Ferguson stormed in and got him to chop one back to the stumps.

Shubman Gill followed the suit in next over as he thumped the ball straight down the throat of Daryl Mitchell. Shreyas Iyer, in at no.4, once again could not capitalise on a start and compulsively pulled a nothing delivery straight to deep midwicket.

With the chase delicately balanced, India needed World Cup debutant Suryakumar Yadav to hold one end but a breakdown in communication between him and Kohli meant that the Mumbai batter had to depart cheaply.

New Zealand momentarily threatened to take away the game but the experience of Kohli-Jadeja ensured that India reached the victorious end without any other hiccup.

New Zealand posted a challenging total

Put into bat first on a sluggish pitch, New Zealand had a wobbly start as Devon Conway departed without troubling the scorers while Will Young was castled by a returning Mohammed Shami. From 19/2 inside the first 10 overs, New Zealand did well to reach 178/3 as Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell joined forces to take the attack back to the Indians.

While Mitchell slammed his fifth ODI century, Ravindra compiled a well-crafted half-century but not before both were given reprieves by the Indian fielders. The men-in-blue had a sorry day in the field as they dropped three catches and indulged in some loose overthrows.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja - India's linchpins in the middle overs were taken for plenty by the NZ batters who had a clear game plan. Mitchell took on Yadav from his first over and forced the wrist spinner to think of a different game plan.

When it looked like 2019 WC finalists would pull along to a 300+ total, Shami helped India stage a comeback in the final 10 overs as he returned figures of 5-54 in his first appearance at the tournament.

Shami was on a hat-trick averted by Lockie Ferguson but he finally ended Mitchell's marathon knock on the penultimate ball of the innings for his second five-wicket haul in World Cups. New Zealand lost their final wicket on the last ball of the 50th over with Ferguson run out.

With the win, India have knocked New Zealand off the top of the points table and have put one foot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, New Zealand slip to the second spot but still remain firmly in contention of joining India in the knockouts.

(With inputs from agencies)