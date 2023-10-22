World Cup 2023: 'MS Dhoni cried like kid after 2019 WC defeat', reveals former batting coach Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian men's cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar has revealed that MS Dhoni and other players cried like kids after the team lost the 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand. MS Dhoni was the last hope for India during the run chase but his unfortunate run out meant that India failed to chase the target of 238 and fell short of 18 runs.

Speaking on air during the ongoing match between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala, Bangar made the revelation.

“It was a heartbreaking moment for all the players as India were playing excellent cricket. We won seven matches in the league phase and to bow out like that was not good,” said Bangar.

En route the semifinals, the Indian team had been in imperious touch, winning all matches, bar one against England. India started the semifinal on the right note as well, restricting New Zealand to the paltry total of 239 before the rain-gods intervened and halted the momentum.

The match carried on to the reserve day and the overcast conditions meant that the Indian top order was obliterated by the likes of Trent Boult and Matt Henry.

Despite the wickets falling in clumps, Indian remained in the hunt for the win as MS Dhoni, one of the greatest finishers in the game, attempted to add another stellar run-chase to his resume.

However, during the penultimate over, bowled by Lockie Ferguson, Dhoni dabbed the ball to short square leg and set off to complete a brace. Martin Guptill, charging in from the deep darted a throw at the striker's end and hit the bull's eye as Dhoni was adjudged out.

India vs New Zealand

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss in Dharamsala and opted to field with Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Shami replacing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the playing XI.

After starting off brilliantly with the ball in the first powerplay, New Zealand batters roared back into the contest with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell reaching their respective fifties. The Kiwis had rendered Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja powerless during the middle overs as India looked devoid of ideas.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

(With inputs from agencies)