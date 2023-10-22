World Cup 2023, NZ vs IND: 'Better to lose...', Ravi Shastri reveals MS Dhoni's advice

Former Indian men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has said he wouldn't mind if India went down against New Zealand in their group-stage World Cup encounter. Shastri recalled the advice of MS Dhoni from the 2011 World Cup campaign where the legendary Indian captain said it was "good to lose a game in the league stage".

Shastri made the comments while speaking to the host broadcasters as India attempted to avenge the agonising 2019 World Cup semifinal loss.

"In 2011 India lost one game. And that was a league game to New Zealand, but they went on to win the World Cup. I remember MS Dhoni when he was the captain said once, 'You know, sometimes in the league format (in World Cup), it's good to lose one game, you know, because you know, you don't want to be suddenly caught in a semi-final or final where you want everything and then you get the shivers,'" said Shastri.

India have a rather terrible record against New Zealand in the World Cups. The men-in-blue have failed to win a game in the quadrennial tournament against the Kiwis since 2003. Despite having won two World Cup titles during this period, the Blackcaps have had the wood over India.

India opt to field

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss in Dharamsala and opted to field with Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Shami replacing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the playing XI. Quizzed upon why he opted to chase, Sharma said the dew was a factor and that chasing teams would have an advantage.

India started the powerplay extremely well with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj keeping the Kiwi batters in check. As of the last update, Devon Conway and Will Young had departed with Siraj and Shami picking the wickets respectively. However, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Mitchell had stepped up and stitched a little partnership.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

(With inputs from agencies)