Kobe University professor 'very pessimistic' about Olympics being held in 2021

A Japanese professor on infectious disease has said that chances of Olympics being held next year is "less likely". The professor named Kenta Iwata who teaches at Kobe University said it to an agency on Monday.

Iwata said: "To be honest with you, I don’t think the Olympics is likely to be held next year," He also laid two conditions for the summer games to be held: "Holding the Olympics needs two conditions; one, controlling COVID-19 in Japan and controlling COVID-19 everywhere."

"I am very pessimistic about holding the Olympic Games next summer unless you hold the Olympic Games in a different structure such as no audience, or very limited participation," Iwata added.

Japan has over 10,797 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 200 victims have succumbed to do the disease and cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus have reached 2,404,071 worldwide on Monday as a new study of containment measures in China suggests that countries preparing to ease their lockdowns will have to continuously monitor potential new cases to prevent a second deadly outbreak.

Iwata said: "You have to invite so many athletes from many, many places, which is not very compatible with this COVID-19 infection. Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer. And I wish we could. But I don’t think that will happen everywhere on earth."

According to reports, Japan has invested $12.6 billion to host the Olympics and Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee has no "Plan B" other than holding the games on July 23, 2021.