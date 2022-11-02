KL Rahul doesn't seem to believe in himself: Sunil Gavaskar on Indan batter's struggles in T20 World Cup 2022

KL Rahul will be under the spotlight when India lock horns with Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Rahul has not enjoyed the best of campaigns in the tournament so far and has struggled to score runs consistently.

The stylish right-hander has so far managed only 22 runs in India's first three matches and has looked far from his best. However, he will be hoping to spark a turnaround when India take on Bangladesh in the all-important game on Wednesday. A win will all but confirm India's spot in the semi-finals.

Sharing his two cents on Rahul's current lean patch, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said the opening batter doesn't seem to believe in himself at present. The former India captain advised Rahul to play freely and go with the intent of bashing the bowlers which will help him gain some confidence.

"Every time I see Rahul not scoring runs, I get the impression, he does not actually know the kind of ability he has. He doesn't seem to believe in himself. He is a fabulous player and has loads of ability. He's got to start saying 'I'm gonna go and knock the stuffing out of the ball'. He's got to have that kind of attitude. I want him to swagger. It will make a whole difference," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Senior India batter Virat Kohli spent some time with Rahul in the nets during India's practice session ahead of the Bangladesh clash on Tuesday and was seen sharing valuable advice with the opening batter. Kohli has been in terrific form in the T20 World Cup so far and has been scoring runs consistently.

Gavaskar believes it was a great gesture from Kohli to help Rahul out during his lean patch as there is no one better to guide him in the Indian team.

"He's (Kohli) the senior player, has bags of runs in every format, this has been his favourite ground, and he'll be able to tell him what to do. I think he was trying to say that the ball outside off stump could cause trouble to anybody early in the innings when you are not certain about your off stump," said Gavaskar.

"You are not certain where the ball is gonna move. You tend to play at deliveries which you would otherwise leave and in this format, you can't afford to leave deliveries. He's got out a couple of times dragging the ball onto his stumps, at Perth, the extra bounce did him but he's a class act, let's not forget that," he added.