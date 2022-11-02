Wasim Akram reacts to Gautam Gambhir's 'selfish' remark on Babar Azam's captaincy in T20 World Cup

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram reacted to former India opener Gautam Gambhir's recent explosive remarks on Pakistan's current captain Babar Azam. Gambhir lashed out at Babar over his 'selfish captaincy' after his team's poor show in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Pakistan have had a disastrous start in the tournament this year and are currently reeling at the fifth spot on the Group 2 points table after just a solitary win from their first three matches. Babar & Co. lost their opening game against India before suffering a shock defeat against Zimbabwe in their next Super 12 clash.

The Men in Green did bounce back to winning ways against Netherlands in their third Super 12 game but are at the mercy of other teams to remain alive in the race for the semi-finals with two games in hand against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Gambhir had bashed Babar when asked for his views on his captaincy after the Pakistan skipper didn't allow Fakhar Zaman to open the batting in the clash against Netherlands. The former India opener said Babar was being selfish as captain and is not thinking about his team but personal records.

"In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself. If nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir's comments created a stir in the Pakistan cricket fraternity with several former cricketers reacting to his comments. Akram too was asked for his views on Gambhir's comments during a discussion on Pakistan's A Sports. The legendary pacer came up with a no-nonsense response and said Gambhir has the right to give his opinion.

"That is his opinion. Gautam Gambhir himself being a successful captain in IPL. Winning twice with KKR. One of the top players of his time, everybody I suppose has a right to give their opinion. And that is his opinion," said Akram reacting to Gambhir's comments on Babar.

In the game against Netherlands, Zaman was included in the playing XI but sent to bat at number three with Babar and Rizwan opening the batting. The Pakistan skipper managed only 4 runs off five balls while Zaman scored 20 off 16 to help Pakistan chase down the target of 92 runs with ease and wrap up a six-wicket win.