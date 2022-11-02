T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav on brink of achieving massive feat in T20Is as India take on Bangladesh

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has continued his purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and has been piling on runs consistently. Known as India's Mr.360, Suryakumar displayed his incredible batting prowess as he slammed a brilliant 68 off 40 balls in India's last outing against South Africa in Perth.

Bailing the team out of trouble, Suryakumar went on to play one of the best T20I knocks of his career as he helped India recover from 49/5 to post a fighting total of 133 runs on the board. However, his efforts went in vain as the Men in Blue suffered their first defeat of the tournament after failing to defend the total.

Nonetheless, Suryakumar went on to become the first Indian batter to complete 900 runs in international cricket with his fabulous knock against the Proteas. He will be eyeing another massive feat when India take on Bangladesh in their next Super 12 clash on Thursday (November 02).

Also Read: 'Nobody should be....': Sunil Gavaskar left disappointed by Virat Kohli hotel room incident in Perth

The Indian batter is just 65 runs away from joining Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in an elite list of batters with 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is. Rizwan, who amassed 1326 runs in 29 matches last year, is the only batter in the world at present to have scored over 1,000 runs in a calendar year in the shortest format.

Suryakumar currently has 935 runs to his name in 26 matches this year and is just 65 runs short of becoming the second batter after Rizwan to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is in a calendar year. He has been averaging 42.50 in T20Is this year and has stuck at a brilliant 183.69.

Also Read: WATCH: Rahul Dravid in splits after hearing chief selector Chetan Sharma's 'India will win T20 WC' remark

The versatile right-hander has already broken Virat Kohli's record for most runs by an Indian in a calendar year in T20Is and will be aiming to join Rizwan in the elite list of batters with 1,000 runs in T20Is, against Bangladesh on Wednesday. He has so far managed 134 runs in three matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup and is India's second-highest run-getter behind Kohli in the tournament so far.

India have two wins from the first three Super 12 matches after suffering a defeat against South Africa in their last game and will be hoping to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangladesh on Thursday.