'Nobody should be....': Sunil Gavaskar left disappointed by Virat Kohli hotel room incident in Perth

After India's loss to South Africa in their Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup, in Australia, a huge controversy broke out. A housekeeping staff member at the Crown in Perth shared a video of Virat Kohli's room and shared it on social media. This led the former Indian captain fuming and has prompted reactions from many in the cricketing fraternity.

In the run-up to India's face-off versus Bangladesh, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday (November 02), former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar also joined in and shared his take on the matter, criticising the staff's behaviour.

"Definitely yes. Today, with these phone cameras, there is a very thin line between your privacy and where you are in the public domain. Sometimes you are sitting in the car as well, going to a match or maybe not going to a match, and when a camera is inside and trying to take you. Is that an invasion of privacy? I don't know," Gavaskar told India Today in an exclusive interview.

"But I think in your hotel room? Yes 100 percent, you need that privacy. Nobody should be doing what was done. I didn't see the video but I heard about it and I think it is simply not done," the Little Master added.

While resharing the video posted by the hotel staff, Kohli wrote on Instagram, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that."

"But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," the 33-year-old added.

Following Kohli's revelation, the Crown Resorts, where the Indian team stayed in Perth, stated, "The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority, and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident."

"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform," it added.

"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again. We are also co-operating with the Indian Cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress the investigation," the statement added.