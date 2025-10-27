Karun Nair says he 'deserve to be there' after being dropped post England Test tour

Karun Nair's journey in Test cricket has been nothing short of a drama which includes a dream debut, eight years in exile and then a comeback on the back of a stunning domestic season. The batter, however, finds himself out of the side again with chief selector Ajit Agarkar suggesting that they 'expected more out of him' when Nair played in England Test series after a gap of eight years. The batter scored 205 runs in right innings on the comeback England tour with only one fifty. He now finds himself out of favour with the BCCI.

Nair opens up on being dropped

"It's quite disappointing [being dropped], but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years [in domestic cricket]," Nair told reporters in Shivamogga on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy match against Goa. "People might have their opinions, but personally, my opinion is that I deserve a lot better."

"There's nothing much for me to say. I just keep telling myself that I deserve more than a series. That's all I can tell myself, and not let that go into my head," he added, while being optimistic about another potential return to the Indian side.

