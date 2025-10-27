Karun Nair says he 'deserve to be there' after being dropped post England Test tour

After Nair found himself out of Indian side not only for the home Test series against West Indies but A sides which took on Australia A and also the A squad for the upcoming South Africa series.
Karun Nair's journey in Test cricket has been nothing short of a drama which includes a dream debut, eight years in exile and then a comeback on the back of a stunning domestic season. The batter, however, finds himself out of the side again with chief selector Ajit Agarkar suggesting that they 'expected more out of him' when Nair played in England Test series after a gap of eight years. The batter scored 205 runs in right innings on the comeback England tour with only one fifty. He now finds himself out of favour with the BCCI.
"It's quite disappointing [being dropped], but I know that I deserve to be there after the last two years [in domestic cricket]," Nair told reporters in Shivamogga on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy match against Goa. "People might have their opinions, but personally, my opinion is that I deserve a lot better."
"There's nothing much for me to say. I just keep telling myself that I deserve more than a series. That's all I can tell myself, and not let that go into my head," he added, while being optimistic about another potential return to the Indian side.
After Nair found himself out of Indian side not only for the home Test series against West Indies but A sides which took on Australia A and also the A squad for the upcoming South Africa series. He has been focused on Ranji Trophy though, scoring 73 in the first match for Karnataka and performed a rescue act in the Goa match with 174. The selectors may have decided to overlook Nair but he keeps himself in the contention with domestic performance which were the reason he got a call back to the side after eight years.