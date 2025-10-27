/Shreyas Iyer suffers internal bleeding due to rib cage injury; being monitored in Sydney hospital: BCCI

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer continues to be closely monitored by a BCCI-assigned doctor in a Sydney hospital after suffering a laceration injury to the spleen. Although Iyer was shifted to the ICU earlier, he has moved out of it now and is said to be recovering well. Days after he suffered a blow to his rib cage while attempting to take a catch during the final ODI against Australia in Sydney, the BCCI released an official statement on his injury status.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25, 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.



"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” the BCCI statement read, released on Monday (Oct 27).

The latest reports have suggested that Iyer even suffered some internal bleeding from the impact while completing Alex Carey’s catch at the SCG. Iyer left the field immediately and was admitted to a nearby hospital in the city, with the Indian Team doctor, Dr Rizwan Khan, accompanying him throughout.



A few of his local friends are said to be with him during his recovery, while one of his family members may also fly to Sydney from Mumbai once the visa formalities are completed. As of Monday, there is no confirmation about his discharge, but all concerned, including his family members, the BCCI, and the Indian Team management, insist that he stay at the Sydney hospital until he fully recovers. Iyer could take around five to seven days before being discharged.



Iyer, who, when he attains full fitness, shall be considered for selection for the home ODIs against South Africa next month on Nov 30, Dec 3 and 6.

