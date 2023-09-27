Kane Williamson, Southee likely to get fit for World Cup opener against England, hints coach Gary Stead

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and ace seamer Tim Southee could likely get fit in time for the World Cup 2023 opener against England on October 5, head coach Gary Stead hinted. While Kane ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the IPL 2023, Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb while playing against England in the recently concluded ODI series. Despite being injured, both got picked in the final 15 as Kiwis gear up for curtain raiser in Ahmedabad.

Kane, who looked unlikely at first to make it to India in October following his injury, let alone leading the side into the marquee event, is said to be progressing well, giving himself every possible chance to attain full fitness for the England tie.

"It's [about] working through those warm-up games to get as much out of it as I can - personally and as a team - without sort of bothering too much," Williamson said on Wednesday before the team's departure for India.

The legendary Kiwi batter said he aims to get involved as much in the two warm-up matches, starting with one against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29.

"There is a strong desire to basically be involved in those as much as I can; we've got two of them before our first competition game. And basically, it's just wanting to progress [with] what I am doing now - the running, the fielding, and also time in the middle with the bat,” Kane said.

With Williamson taking his time to get back to his absolute best fitness-wise, he admits to changing his usual fielding position, opting not to stand in the slips if not required.

"We will definitely consider some of that," Kane said. "Where I field is usually at mid-off, which will probably remain the case. Probably slightly better suited to it than the square of the wicket. Potentially some slip, but I won't be standing there if we don't require one."

Stead on Southee’s chances

Senior-most Kiwi seamer Tim Southee dislocated his thumb recently but is recovering quickly than expected. As per head coach Gary Stead, Southee might stay out of the XI for the two practice matches, but if he continues to recover at a similar pace, the right-arm seamer could make it to the XI for the game against England.

"Tim's seen a hand specialist yesterday, and the key thing for him is really making sure the wound heals. We're still really hopeful that he'll be available early on in the tournament for selection," Stead said. "He's had five pins put in his thumb... He's comfortable, and he'll be ready somewhere around that first or second game.

"So, it's all gone really well. He's had a check in with the surgeon and a hand therapist. They think there might be a little bit of pain still, but he's a tough and resilient character. So we are fortunate to have him with our squad still," Stead said.

New Zealand and England will meet in the World Cup opener on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

