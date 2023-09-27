Glenn Maxwell stars with ball as Australia beat India by 66 runs in final ODI, avoid whitewash

Returning star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell stunned India with his four-wicket haul as Australia beat hosts by 66 runs in the final ODI, avoiding a series whitewash. Mitchell Marsh and the rest of the top order clicked with the bat in hand as Australia posted a daunting 352 for seven batting first. A sensational spell by Maxwell in the second innings helped Oz break India’s winning streak.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Australia got off to a flyer. Marsh and David Warner added 78 for the first wicket, with Warner completing his fifty during the stand. Even his dismissal couldn’t put brakes on Australia’s innings as Marsh took over the aggressor’s role and slammed Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Though he departed on a well-made 96, including 13 fours and three sixes, the fifties from batters to follow kept India silent throughout. Jasprit Bumrah impressed in his second spell but conceded joint-most runs in an ODI game, 81 off ten overs, picking three wickets.

Kuldeep also returned with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked a wicket each. Thanks to an all-round team show, Australia scored a mammoth 352 for seven in 50 overs.

India had a new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar. Playing their first game in this series, both looked in fine touch, with Rohit showing why he is still considered the best opener in this format.

As the opening stand was starting to flourish, with both adding 74 for the first wicket, Maxwell removed Sundar before accounting for Rohit, who hit a superb 57-ball 81. Virat Kohli completed his yet another fifty soon after but fell prey to Maxwell.

Shreyas Iyer turned back the clock with his impressive stroke play, looking sharp to repeat the Indore heroics. But before he could put on the fifth gear, Maxwell bowled a beauty to clean bowled him, picking his fourth.

In the meantime, Australia had also removed keeper-batter KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, putting India’s back against the wall. Though Ravindra Jadeja stood his ground, the absence of an all-rounder at number eight hurt India during the chase.

The tail failed to weather the storm as Australia defeated India in the final ODI by 66 runs.

India still won the three-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, India will open its World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

