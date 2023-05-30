Juventus seek plea deal to avoid further points deduction in alleged irregularities over player salaries

Juventus are seeking a plea deal to avoid further points deduction in Serie A having been found guilty of alleged irregularities in its payment of players' salaries. Juventus docked 10 points in the current Serie A campaign are facing a Champions League exile as a result of the points deduction. As things stand, Juventus are trying to avoid further sanctions which could see them miss out on European football altogether next season.

Juve's points deduction plea

According to a source from Reuters, a hearing with a court at the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has been brought forward to Tuesday, the source added. It had initially been scheduled to be heard on June 15. Currently, the club is trying to avoid further sanctions and would like to pay a hefty fine and get penalised for the current Serie A campaign. According to several news outlets in Italy, the most successful domestic club is determined to get its slate cleared for all the sanctions and enter the 2023-24 campaign with no backlogs.