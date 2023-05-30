Juventus seek plea deal to avoid further points deduction in alleged irregularities over player salaries
Story highlights
Juventus have been docked off 10 points already in the season for a probe regarding account issues while their 15-point points reduction was recently overturned and saw them return to Champions League place before facing another axe.
Juventus are seeking a plea deal to avoid further points deduction in Serie A having been found guilty of alleged irregularities in its payment of players' salaries. Juventus docked 10 points in the current Serie A campaign are facing a Champions League exile as a result of the points deduction. As things stand, Juventus are trying to avoid further sanctions which could see them miss out on European football altogether next season.
Juve's points deduction plea
According to a source from Reuters, a hearing with a court at the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) has been brought forward to Tuesday, the source added. It had initially been scheduled to be heard on June 15. Currently, the club is trying to avoid further sanctions and would like to pay a hefty fine and get penalised for the current Serie A campaign. According to several news outlets in Italy, the most successful domestic club is determined to get its slate cleared for all the sanctions and enter the 2023-24 campaign with no backlogs.
The report also adds that UEFA could also forfeit Juve's place in next season's Conference League if they face probe in a separate investigation from the European governing body. As things stand, Juve would prefer all the sanctions take place this season, which will see them serve all the penalties.
The club has previously denied wrongdoing and said its accounts are in line with the football industry practices.
Inquiries by sports authorities were triggered by investigations from criminal prosecutors in Turin, where the club is based, in a case regarding alleged false accounting.
As part of this case, former Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people, and the club itself risk standing trial.
Currently, Juventus are seventh and could still finish fifth if results go their way on the final day of the season. They lost to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinal and missed the backdoor to make the Champions League next season.
