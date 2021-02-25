Joe Root enters record books with maiden five-for but Axar Patel gives India crucial breakthroughs

Joe Root on Thursday spun a web around India’s batting line-up as the England skipper picked up his first-ever Test five-for to bundle out India for 145 on Day 2 of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With his five-for, Root became the first England skipper since Bob Willis to scalp a Test five-for with the latter achieving the feat in 1982. Root’s heroics was the second-ever cheapest five-wicket-haul after Arthur Gilligan's 6 for 7 against South Africa in the year 1924.

On a dry track in Ahmedabad, left-arm spinner Jack Leach started Day 2 with a bang as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 7 after the Indian batsman failed to connect the straighter one and was trapped plumb.

Leach soon dismissed well-settled Rohit Sharma for 66 after the Indian opener missed his sweep shot and was adjudged LBW.

After the twin scalps by Leach, Root came into action and was quick wreak havoc after bowling three maiden overs as the ball gripped and spun sharply on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad. Root dismissed the in-form Rishabh Pant for 1. The likes of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel quickly fell prey to Root’s brilliance.

While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma hung around for a bit with the latter smashing his first-ever international six in his 100th Test match but Root got the better of Ashwin. Bumrah was the last player to become Root’s victim as the English skipper completed a brilliant day with the ball.

With a 33-run lead in the first innings, Axar Patel picked up two quick wickets in the very first over of the second innings to send Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow out for duck.

Fall of wickets: 33-1 (Shubman Gill, 14.6), 34-2 (Cheteshwar Pujara, 15.5), 98-3 (Virat Kohli, 32.2), 114-4 (Ajinkya Rahane, 38.2), 115-5 (Rohit Sharma, 40.1), 117-6 (Rishabh Pant, 41.1), 125-7 (Washington Sundar, 45.1), 125-8 (Axar Patel, 45.3), 134-9 (Ravichandran Ashwin, 49.2), 145-10 (Jasprit Bumrah, 53.2)