Prithvi Shaw shatters record books with blistering double century

India and Mumbai batsman opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday scripted history as he broke a couple of records following his whirlwind knock of 227 not-out against Puducherry at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur.

Shaw, who was dropped from the Indian Test team owing to poor form, has been in cracking form in the 50-over domestic tournament and bagged his maiden double century in List-A cricket.

Moreover, Shaw’s 227-run knock is the highest-ever score in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy with the 21-year-old also shattering the record of the highest individual score as a captain in men’s List-A match (worldwide), surpassing Graeme Pollock’s 222-run record in 1974.

Highest scores as captain in men's List A:

227* - Prithvi Shaw vs Puducherry, Jaipur, Today

222* - Graeme Pollock vs Border, East London, 1974

219 - Virender Sehwag vs WI, Indore, 2011

208* - Rohit Sharma vs SL, Mohali, 2017

Shaw became the eighth Indian batsman to score a double century in List A cricket as he joined an elusive club featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Karn Kaushal.

Leading the Mumbai team for the first time in his young career, Shaw hammered the Puducherry bowlers from the word go. He completed his half-century in just 27 deliveries before bringing up his ton before the end of 20th over. He finished at 227 not-out off just 152 deliveries as Mumbai posted a mammoth total of 457 runs in 50 overs.

Shaw, with his current form where he has smashed 105*, 34 and 227* in Vijay Hazare Trophy, may have put his name in contention for the three-match ODI series against England.