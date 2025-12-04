/Joe Root breaks long wait with maiden Test century on Australian soil

Veteran England batter Joe Root finally ticked off the one box that had followed him throughout his career: a Test hundred in Australia. On day 1 (Dec 4) of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, the England veteran reached the landmark in the 66th over, guiding the ball to fine leg before taking a moment to soak it in. It’s his 40th Test century, placing him behind only Ponting, Kallis and Tendulkar on the all-time list. At the time of writing, England sit at 260 for 7, with Root carrying the innings alongside Gus Atkinson.

This wasn’t just a hundred instead it was the one people had been waiting for, talking about, doubting, and even teasing him over. Root walked in with England in trouble at 5 for 2 with the Gabba lights on, the pink ball swinging, and Australia full of energy. Instead, Root steadied the whole innings with the kind of calm only he seems able to find in chaos.

He had his moments of luck. He was dropped early by Steve Smith at second slip, survived two lbw reviews, and even had a few nervous pushes outside off stump. But once he settled, the control returned. He avoided his usual behind-point shots early on, choosing to play straighter and meet the ball further down the pitch.

His footwork was sharp, his judgment strong, and his temperament perfect for the situation. The milestone also shuts down the one debate that kept circling him: Can you call him an all-time great without a hundred in Australia? Root answered that himself in Brisbane, raising his bat with the same modest smile he always carries, but with a sense of relief that everyone could feel.