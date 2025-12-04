/Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root's maiden Test century in Australia makes it England's day in Brisbane

England finished day 1 (Dec 4) of the pink-ball Test in Brisbane on 325/9, with Joe Root currently unbeaten on the crease. Mitchell Starc led Australia’s charge with a six-wicket haul, moving past Wasim Akram to become the most successful left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket. Four England batters fell for a duck, with three of them to Starc. The one clear positive for the visitors was Joe Root, who brought up his first Test hundred in Australia. England also put together a quick 61-run stand of 44 balls for the final wicket between Root and Jofra Archer, and the partnership remains unbeaten at stumps.

Root’s innings came at a time when England badly needed someone to settle things down. They were 5 for 2 in the first three overs, with Starc removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks. The pink ball was doing enough, the pitch had movement, and Australia looked ready to take control early.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zak Crawley helped swing the momentum with a confident knock of 76 off 93 balls. His century stand with Root brought England out of trouble and gave them their first calm instance in the series. Both batters played straight, left well, and slowly pushed Australia back.

Once Crawley fell, England tried to keep the innings moving but slipped again under the lights. Starc returned and created problems straightaway, taking wickets in clusters. From 206 for 3, England crashed to 265 for 9, losing five wickets for 54 runs. A few batters fell to loose shots, which made the collapse even more frustrating for them.