/Jay Shah re-elected as ICC chair for the second consecutive term

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has re-elected current chairman Jay Shah unopposed for a second consecutive term which will see him be at the position for two more years. Shah was first elected as ICC chairman in 2024, becoming the youngest chair of the apex cricket body at the age of 38. The announcement came on Monday (Nov 16) after the ICC directors' board meeting over the weekend in Bali, Indonesia. During Shah's second term, the ICC will host ODI World Cup 2027 and cricket's re-entry to the Olympics in LA28 games.

Shah relected ICC chair for second consecutive term

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," Shah said in a statement after being re-elected as the ICC chair.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”