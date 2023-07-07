'It's spreading like a virus': Nasser Hussain rips apart England for dropped catches in 3rd Ashes Test

England have their back against the wall in Ashes 2023. After conceding a 2-0 lead, they started the third Test, at Leeds, Headingley, with a bang on Thursday (July 06). Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Ben Stokes & Co. rode on Mark Wood's excellent spell, 5 for 34, to dismiss Australia for 263 before going to stumps at 68 for 3.

While England would have surely wanted to not lose more than a wicket, they also conceded extra runs -- despite Australia being all-out for a moderate 263 -- due to dropped catches. Joe Root, England's former captain, and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow dropped some big chances on Thursday. It is to be noted that England have been ordinary on the field with 15 chances being wasted (14 catches, one stumping) in the ongoing Ashes. On Day 1 of the third Test, they dropped four catches including Root giving a reprieve to centurion Mitchell Marsh (118) when he was batting on 12. 'You're thinking 'don't come to me, don't come to me' Thus, former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain lashed out at Stokes & Co. for their woeful fielding standards in Ashes 2023, which might cost them the series. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hussain pointed out, "It's like a virus, it spreads through the team. I'm not just talking about in a day, it's in a series - you lose it, you get hard hands."

Hussain further highlighted, "The greatest catchers I played with were Mark Waugh and Nick Knight, and they had soft hands. Jonny Bairstow will know he should be taking that, Joe Root will know he should be taking that - these are not difficult chances, but now it's spreading like a virus."

"You're thinking 'don't come to me, don't come to me', when in the field you should be wanting every ball to come to you," he added.

England's catching has once again come under scrutiny. During the 2021/22 Ashes, in Australia, Root-led England were ordinary on the field which led to their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Pat Cummins & Co.

At present, England are on the back foot in their first innings in reply to Australia's 263. They need to get their act together in all departments to prevent the Aussies from retaining the urn and also winning their first away Ashes since 2001. Currently, a series defeat looks likely for the Three Lions.

