Ashes, 3rd Test: Centurion Mitchell Marsh recalls Day 1 heroics, says 'worked hard to control nerves'

Being asked to bat first on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test, Australia were in a spot of bother at 85 for 4 in Leeds, Headingley. With Mark Wood (5 for 34) and Stuart Broad removing the Aussie top-order, the onus lied on Mitchell Marsh, on Test return after 2019, and Travis Head. The duo stitched a memorable 155-run fifth-wicket stand as Marsh's 118 inspired a spirited comeback from the Aussies.

While Pat Cummins-led Australia folded for 263, being 240 for 4 at one stage, after Marsh's 118, the right-hander played a superb knock on his Test comeback. After the opening day's play, the 31-year-old all-rounder, who replaced an injured Cameron Green, reflected on his knock and stated that he worked really hard to control his nerves.

'Worked really hard to control my nerves'

"It was pretty amazing, I'm still lost for words. In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I've worked really hard to control them. I think it's the first time I've been dropped in Test cricket and you always need some luck, it was my day," Marsh said while speaking to BBC Sport.