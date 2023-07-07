Ashes, 3rd Test: Centurion Mitchell Marsh recalls Day 1 heroics, says 'worked hard to control nerves'
Story highlights
Ashes, 3rd Test: Centurion Mitchell Marsh recalled his Day 1 heroics, saying he 'worked really hard to control nerves' enroute to an enthralling ton.
Ashes, 3rd Test: Centurion Mitchell Marsh recalled his Day 1 heroics, saying he 'worked really hard to control nerves' enroute to an enthralling ton.
Being asked to bat first on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test, Australia were in a spot of bother at 85 for 4 in Leeds, Headingley. With Mark Wood (5 for 34) and Stuart Broad removing the Aussie top-order, the onus lied on Mitchell Marsh, on Test return after 2019, and Travis Head. The duo stitched a memorable 155-run fifth-wicket stand as Marsh's 118 inspired a spirited comeback from the Aussies.
While Pat Cummins-led Australia folded for 263, being 240 for 4 at one stage, after Marsh's 118, the right-hander played a superb knock on his Test comeback. After the opening day's play, the 31-year-old all-rounder, who replaced an injured Cameron Green, reflected on his knock and stated that he worked really hard to control his nerves.
'Worked really hard to control my nerves'
"It was pretty amazing, I'm still lost for words. In the past my nerves have really got the better of me and I've worked really hard to control them. I think it's the first time I've been dropped in Test cricket and you always need some luck, it was my day," Marsh said while speaking to BBC Sport.
Also Read: CWC'23: India's full schedule at 2023 ODI World Cup after Sri Lanka, Netherlands enter main draw
After Wood's five-fer, England came out to bat in reply to Australia's 263 and ended the day's play at 68 for 3 with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the middle. Marsh chipped in with the ball as well and removed Zak Crawley (33) and will be eager to contribute with the ball on Day 2 of the third Test on Friday (July 07).
With Australia on the verge of winning their first away Ashes series since 2001, Marsh will be desperate to make an all-round contribution and take his side to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. For England, they need to bat really well on the second day to stand a chance to take a sizeable lead and dictate terms from there on.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.