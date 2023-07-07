CWC'23: India's full schedule at 2023 ODI World Cup after Sri Lanka, Netherlands enter main draw

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers have lived up to expectations. After a lot of twists and turns, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have made it to the next round. The two sides are set to lock horns in the summit clash but irrespective of the result, both will now travel to India for this year's ODI World Cup which will get underway on October 05.

Defending champions England will face New Zealand in the tournament-opener in Ahmedabad on October 05. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India will open their campaign versus Australia, the five-time winners, in Chennai on October 08. They will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15 and also have some tough battles ahead versus England, the Black Caps, etc.

Also Read: OTD, in 2019: Rohit Sharma became first-ever batter to slam five tons in single edition of ODI World Cup Here's India's full schedule at the CWC'23 after SL, NED qualify Dates Fixtures Venues 08/10/2023 India vs Australia (D/N) Chennai 11/10/2023 India vs Afghanistan (D/N) Delhi 15/10/2023 India vs Pakistan (D/N) Ahmedabad 19/10/2023 India vs Bangladesh (D/N) Pune 22/10/2023 India vs New Zealand (D/N) Dharamshala 29/10/2023 India vs England (D/N) Lucknow 02/11/2023 India vs Sri Lanka (D/N) Mumbai 05/11/2023 India vs South Africa (D/N) Kolkata 11/11/2023 India vs Netherlands Bengaluru India is the only team who will be playing in as many as nine venues, a different one for each game. Thus, the home side will have their task cut-out to meet the expectations of their ardent fans and go the distance in the tournament amid regular travel.

Rohit & Co., who occupy the third spot in ICC ODI Rankings, will not play any day game. Thus, they will also have to take into consideration the dew factor at some venues. Overall, the Men in Blue are set to face a stern test in the league stage in order to enter the top four and go for their third title in the showpiece event.

The last time India hosted the ODI World Cup was back in 2011, when MS Dhoni-led co-hosts won the tournament. Indian fans will be desperate to see the national team replicate their 2011 success this time around as well. Given India's last ICC title win came in 2013, the pressure will be on Rohit & Co.

