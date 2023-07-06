OTD, in 2019: Rohit Sharma became first-ever batter to slam five tons in single edition of ODI World Cup

On July 06, 2019, Rohit Sharma created history as he became the first-ever batter to slam as many as five centuries in a single edition of the ICC ODI World Cup. The current Indian captain was in exceptional form in the previous edition of the 50-over showpiece event and entered the record books with his fifth ton, becoming the first-ever batsman to attain the feat. He also equalled Sachin Tendulkar with the most hundreds in ODI World Cup history (six) following his knock versus the Sri Lankans.

Four years back, India faced Sri Lanka in the 2019 ODI World Cup on July 06. Opting to bat first, Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka were struggling at 55 for 4 before former skipper Angelo Mathews slammed 113 and helped Lanka post 264 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, India rode on openers Rohit and KL Rahul's 189-run opening stand. Rohit returned with a fine 94-ball 103 whereas Rahul top-scored with a sublime 113. Thus, India won the game by eight wickets without dropping much sweat, achieving the target with 39 balls to spare.

Talking about Rohit's knock, his inning was laced with 14 fours and two sixes, resulting in a strike rate of 109.57. Throughout the 2019 ODI WC, the Hitman was in unbelievable form. The then vice-captain started his campaign with a hundred versus South Africa and followed it up with a match-winning 140 versus Pakistan before scoring three centuries on the trot -- against England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. With the ton versus Lanka, Rohit surpassed Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to hit five centuries in an ODI World Cup edition.

In the 2015 WC, Sangakkara had slammed four centuries before Rohit went a step ahead in the following edition. The right-hander ended the 2019 ODI WC with 648 runs -- second-most in a single edition -- and ended as the top run-getter. He will look to replicate the same form in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Rohit-led India will kick off their campaign versus Australia on October 08 in Chennai.

