Stop concentrating on India vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi says winning CWC'23 is Babar & Co's main aim

Ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan clash in the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, in India, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi feels that equal importance should be given to all other games as well and not just the one versus Team India. Afridi, who was the Player-of-the-Match in Pakistan's only World Cup win over India during the 2021 T20 World Cup, stated that his countrymen should treat the India game as only one match and their aim is to win the ODI World Cup title.

"We should stop thinking and concentrating on just India versus Pakistan match because that’s just one game. We need to focus our thoughts on how to win the World Cup, and as a team, this will be our aim," Afridi was quoted as saying in a report by Cricket Pakistan. Speaking about the India-Pak battle, the two teams will face off at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 15.

The tournament will kick off with defending champions England facing New Zealand on October 05, in Ahmedabad, whereas India will meet Australia in their opening game, on October 08, in Chennai. On the other hand, Pakistan will meet Qualifier 1 (either Netherlands or Scotland) on October 06 in Hyderabad.

Afridi, 23, is one of the most important players in Babar Azam-led Pakistan line-up. In the recent past, the speedster has been injured -- since the 2022 T20 World Cup final -- but is now fully fit and put on a splendid show in the Vitality Blast. He is now gearing up for Pakistan's two-match Test series versus Sri Lanka in the island nation, which starts on July 16. Ahead of the series opener, Shaheen revealed that he is fully fit.

"I am fully fit, that's why I'm back in the Test team. If I hadn't been fully match fit, my name wouldn't have been in the squad. I will be playing for Pakistan's national team, not for a club-level team," added the talented pacer.

With the World Cup only a few months away, Shaheen will be desperate to remain fully fit and deliver with the ball for Team Pakistan.

