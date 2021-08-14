'It's painful': Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reacts to Lionel Messi's departure

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reacted to Lionel Messi's departure from the club on Saturday. The Dutch coach said that Messi is now in Barcelona's past and the club must live in the present.

ALSO READ: Football - Star defender Raphael Varane joins Manchester United on a four-year deal

Last week, Barcelona had to let go of their all-time top scorer as the club is battling a financial crisis. The Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's painful for all Barcelona fans given what Messi has done for the club, but we cannot live in the past," Koeman told a news conference. "I'm excited for the new season, and I hope the fans are enthusiastic too. We have to live in the present and not the past.

"People have spoken a lot about Messi and that's normal because of how effective he was and his quality. We won't have him around any more, but we still have a very strong squad. There's no excuses now, we've got games to play and points to win."

Despite the financial constraints the club is going through, there is good news for Barca fans as the Spanish giants were able to register new signings Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay after Gerard Pique agreed to take a salary cut to help bring the club in line with the league's financial fair play rules.

The club said in a statement Pique had agreed to take a "significant" pay cut, adding they were in talks with the other club captain Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto over a squad-wide reduction to help ease the club's financial woes.

"We all know the club's situation and that it needs help so you have to appreciate the attitude of Gerard, of Sergi Roberto and Busquets," added Koeman.

"It proves they are real club men."

(Inputs from Agency)