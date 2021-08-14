Football - Star defender Raphael Varane joins Manchester United on a four-year deal

Real Madrid's star defender Raphael Varane has joined Premier League giants Manchester United on Saturday. The defender joined the Red Devils on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said.

"The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn't turn down," said Varane, who has 79 caps for France and was part of their World Cup-winning side in 2018.

"I will give everything to become part of this club's illustrious history."

According to British media reports, Real Madrid and Manchester United reached an agreement for the transfer last month, with the English club paying 34 million pounds ($47 million) for Varane.

Raphael Varane is another big name to depart Real Madrid, who already will miss the services of Sergio Ramos. Varane played for Madrid in 360 matches, since joining them in 2011.

He has won 18 major honours during his time in Spain, including four Champions League and three LaLiga titles.

The 28-year-old played every minute of France's European Championship campaign this summer, where they were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16.

Varane is United's third signing of the summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to build a squad with the aim of improving on last season's second-placed finished in the Premier League.

Varane will join fellow new signings Jadon Sancho, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros, and goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who returned to Old Trafford on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

(Inputs from Agency)