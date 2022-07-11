'It will not be easy': Shoaib Akhtar explains why Pakistan might not be able to beat India in T20 WC 2022

All eyes are now on the 2022 T20 World Cup. All teams have dived into the preparations and will go all-out against each other in the showpiece event, which is set to be held in Australia from October-November. In the last edition, held in the UAE, Pakistan broke their World Cup jinx versus India and beat them comfortably, by ten wickets, to send their fans into a frenzy.

Ahead of India and Pakistan's much-awaited face-off in the 2022 edition, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar has opened up on the much-anticipated clash and made a big claim.

"India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time. Predicting match results now is quite difficult but Pakistan should bowl second as [the] pitch in Melbourne offers bounce to fast bowlers,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO READ | He can single-handedly win you World Cups: Former India selector backs under-fire Virat Kohli

In the 2021 edition, Virat Kohli-led India were blown away by Babar Azam & Co. courtesy of Shaheen Afridi's three-fer. Opting to bowl first, in Dubai, Pakistan restricted India to 158-7 before openers Babar and Md Rizwan's unbroken stand propelled the Men in Green to an easy ten-wicket win.

This time around, India will enter the marquee event with Rohit Sharma as the captain, who took over from Kohli last year. The Men in Blue have adopted an aggressive approach with the bat and will like to settle scores with Pakistan in the forthcoming tournament. Before the T20 WC, both sides will also meet in the Asia Cup 2022.